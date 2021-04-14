A manufacturer of beverage labels is planning an $8.4 million expansion in Edgewood, state officials said.

The project by Amcor Flexibles North America Inc. was awarded low-cost electricity from the state Power Authority. Eight allocations for other businesses also were approved by the authority’s board, including ones for Inter-County Bakery Supply in Deer Park and Milburn Flooring in Copiague.

"The latest round of ReCharge NY power allocations on Long Island support nearly 750 jobs, energizing the regional economy as New Yorkers move to safely rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic," said authority CEO Gil C. Quiniones.

The ReCharge NY awards are for seven years and can save companies and nonprofits thousands of dollars annually on utility bills. Half of the electricity is produced by dams near Niagara Falls and along the St. Lawrence River upstate.

In return for 920 kilowatts of cheap hydropower, Amcor Flexibles promised to add five jobs to its payroll of 115 people. The company received the largest allocation and is investing the most money among the entities that won power allocations last month.

A thousand kilowatts can power between 800 and 1,000 homes.

Amcor Flexibles makes printed labels for bottles of soda, juices, sports and energy drinks, milk and powered drinks. They include Coca-Cola and Pepsi products.

The company, based in Illinois, is expanding its Edgewood factory to accommodate production done at a sister plant in Akron, Ohio, which is slated to close. That facility has 108 employees, according to a federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, or WARN, which is required when large layoffs take place.

"Because the Edgewood facility houses newer, more modern and efficient equipment, it was selected for forward development of the labels business," said Amcor Flexibles spokesman Mark Hein.

He added, "Three pieces of machinery [in Akron] were identified to move to Edgewood. This represents about $3.4 million in capital investment in the Edgewood facility and will lead to the addition of five full-time equivalent positions for the plant" at 100 Wilshire Blvd.

Hein said Amor Flexibles plans to make an additional $5 million in factory upgrades over the next five years.

The company is a division of packaging giant Amcor plc, a public company based in Switzerland with $12.5 billion in sales and 47,000 employees in more than 40 countries.

Additional power recipients

Among the latest power recipients, LS Promotions Inc. plans to create the most jobs: 25. It has 124 employees now.

The manufacturer of promotional products will add 30,000 square feet to its Ronkonkoma factory as part of a $6 million expansion.

Designatronics Inc. in Hicksville will retain the largest number of jobs — 158 — among the latest power recipients.

The manufacturer of small mechanical components and assemblies will invest $600,000 in equipment and tooling upgrades for its 96,000-square-foot home, which opened in 2017 with help from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency. However, the IDA reduced the company's property tax savings after it failed to preserve its 2013 job count of 256.

The other power recipients are Duggal Visual Solutions in Westhampton Beach, Lasticks Aerospace Inc. in Bay Shore, Natech Plastics Inc. in Ronkonkoma and Precision Label Corp. in Hauppauge.