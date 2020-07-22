The chain formerly known as Lumber Liquidators plans to open a store in a former mini golf venue in Medford.

The hard-surface flooring retailer, now called LL Flooring, has signed a lease to open a 10,121-square-foot store at Sunshine Plaza at 700 Patchogue Yaphank Rd. in Medford, said Kristen Moore, spokeswoman for Brixmor Property Group, the Manhattan-based owner of the shopping center.

The store will move into a space vacated by Monster Mini Golf in 2013, she said.

LL Flooring did not respond to requests for comment about its plans for the Medford store, including the opening date.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, LL Flooring was founded as Lumber Liquidators in 1994.

It sells more than 400 varieties of floors, including waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo and porcelain tile, according to its website.

The company had 420 stores in the United States and Canada, including four locations on Long Island, as of March 31, according to its first-quarter earnings report.

The retailer changed its name to LL Flooring in April “to better reflect who” it is, the website says.

“No lumber. No liquidation. Whether you’re a new DIYer, or you're a seasoned pro helping a client, we have high quality flooring and all the tools and services you need to bring your vision to life and transform your home,” the website says.

