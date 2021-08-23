Macy’s is bringing back the place where a kid can be a kid.

The retailer announced it has partnered with WHP Global to bring back Toys R Us stores to North America. The beloved chain closed its last locations on Long Island and across the country in 2018.

Earlier this year the brand made a comeback attempt under Tru Kids Incorporated, which acquired the brand during its 2018 liquidation. WHP Global acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids earlier this year.

Under the new partnership, Macy's last week began selling an assortment of Toys R Us brand toys and games online, and said it will open Toys R Us "shop in shops" at more than 400 Macy's stores next year.

The list of locations is not yet available, a Macy's spokeswoman said Monday. But the numbers suggest Long Island is likely to see some of the new shops. Macy's operates 570 stores, including seven department stores on Long Island.

"As a Toys R Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America," Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.

"Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year," she said. "Our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles."

Shoppers at the Toys R Us in-store shops will be welcomed by Geoffrey the Giraffe and find dedicated sections by age, interest and category featuring interactive experiences.

Yehuda Shmidman, CEO of WHP Global, said the partnership "changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands" in an innovative way.

Macy's last week hiked its 2021 outlook after reporting second-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts’ estimates, fueled by online sales. But the chain still faces stiff competition from big-box retailers Walmart and Target, as well as other online sellers.

Toys R Us was founded in 1948 when Charles Lazarus opened Children’s Bargain Town, a baby-furniture store. Over the decades, it grew into the largest U.S. toy chain.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based company had more than 700 stores and 33,000 employees when it liquidated.