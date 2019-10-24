Long Island’s efforts to boost the manufacturing economy must be consolidated into one organization that helps in the hiring and training of employees, according to a report to be released Thursday.

One manufacturing group with a full staff is among the recommendations of the 28-page report from the Workforce Development Institute, a nonprofit that helps factories find employees and train them.

The report is to be released at a news conference at Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus and was commissioned by a two-year-old task force established by the Suffolk County Legislature.

The study found 700 job openings at manufacturers in Nassau and Suffolk counties in the past month. There have been 7,000 openings since September 2017.

Some of these jobs go unfilled because prospective employees think all the positions require standing behind a machine for eight hours per day, said Rosalie Drago, the institute’s regional director.

“We must develop all our talent from every corner of Long Island,” she said.

The region is home to 3,000 manufacturers, with a combined payroll of 72,000 people, according to the report. However, that’s down from 165,900 people who worked at manufacturers in 1990.

Suffolk has the most manufacturing jobs among the state’s 62 counties: 55,822.

Anne Shybunko-Moore, owner of defense contractor GSE Dynamics in Hauppauge, said, “We must have engagement from everyone – industry, educators, government and Long Islanders as a whole – to understand the value of our manufacturing sector as an economic driver and as a viable and growing career pathway for our youth.”

She co-chairs the legislature’s manufacturing task force with Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Bohemia). He authored the legislation that established the task force in late 2017.