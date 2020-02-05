Local manufacturers can learn more about human resources, international trade and cybersecurity at a series of workshops organized by the trade group Ignite Long Island.

The series is being hosted by Industrial Coverage, an insurance agency in downtown Patchogue, with instruction provided by the National Institute for World Trade, which is based in East Moriches.

The series runs through June 11. Admission is free for Ignite members and $35 per workshop for everyone else, said Ignite executive director Patrick Boyle.

The educational initiative is designed “to keep our businesses globally competitive through … workshops so that our members maintain their critical proficiencies,” he said.

More information is available at ignitelongisland.org/events.