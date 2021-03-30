The manufacturers’ group Ignite LI is expanding its portfolio of virtual training courses through a partnership with two other factory groups, officials said.

Ignite LI is collaborating with the Manufacturers Association of Central New York and its Manufacturers Alliance of New York to offer training for production workers, supervisors and factory executives.

The courses include business analytics, OSHA regulations, project management and metallurgy.

"This partnership offers manufacturers the ability to enhance existing job training of valuable employees, everyone from the shop floor to the executive suite will benefit," said Ignite LI executive director Patrick Boyle.

More information may be found at ignitelongisland.org.