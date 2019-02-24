TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
Business

Mariano Rivera, Jack Nicklaus to speak at LIA luncheon

Mariano Rivera and Jack Nicklaus will be the

Mariano Rivera and Jack Nicklaus will be the featured speakers at the LIA spring luncheon. Photo Credit: Getty Images /Corey Sipkin / Michael Reaves

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus and baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera will be the featured speakers at the Long Island Association’s luncheon in April, where the sports stars will talk about their success on and off the playing field.

The event will be held at noon on April 3 at Crest Hollow County Club in Woodbury.

"They'll be able to talk about leadership, the pressure to win and staying on top of your game," said Kevin Law, the president and CEO of the LIA, the Island’s largest business organization. "These are the same challenges businessmen and businesswomen face on a daily basis, and Nicklaus and Rivera will be able to tell entertaining stories about these challenges."

The LIA has brought in many big-name speakers in the past, including fromer Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Sports legends, such as Yankees star Derek Jeter and football greats Eli and Peyton Manning, also have been speakers.

Earlier this year, Rivera became the first player to be elected unanimously to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The sport's all-time saves leader won five World Series titles with the New York Yankees.

Nicklaus has won 18 professional major championships, the most in golf history.

More information about the luncheon will be posted on the organization’s website, longislandassociation.org.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The LIPA electric power plant in Northport on LIPA, town to face off in court over plant taxes
Among the tacos at Mi Viejito Pueblito are Authentic Mexican taqueria opens on LI 
Wantagh Chamber of Commerce members John Stone, left, Community organizes first St. Patrick's Day parade
Lisa and Jay Sclafani, of Port Jefferson, who LIer asked DJ for a song, and got a wedding ring
Repairs to Prospect School at 265 Peninsula Blvd. Repairs to storm-damaged school to cost near $15M
Dr. Deepak Kapoor, president of Advanced Urology Centers, Health insurers now required to cover prostate screenings