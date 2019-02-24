Golf legend Jack Nicklaus and baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera will be the featured speakers at the Long Island Association’s luncheon in April, where the sports stars will talk about their success on and off the playing field.

The event will be held at noon on April 3 at Crest Hollow County Club in Woodbury.

"They'll be able to talk about leadership, the pressure to win and staying on top of your game," said Kevin Law, the president and CEO of the LIA, the Island’s largest business organization. "These are the same challenges businessmen and businesswomen face on a daily basis, and Nicklaus and Rivera will be able to tell entertaining stories about these challenges."

The LIA has brought in many big-name speakers in the past, including fromer Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Sports legends, such as Yankees star Derek Jeter and football greats Eli and Peyton Manning, also have been speakers.

Earlier this year, Rivera became the first player to be elected unanimously to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The sport's all-time saves leader won five World Series titles with the New York Yankees.

Nicklaus has won 18 professional major championships, the most in golf history.

More information about the luncheon will be posted on the organization’s website, longislandassociation.org.