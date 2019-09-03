MarineMax Services Inc, a national dealer of recreational boats and yachts, will be closing its Copiague and Lindenhurst retail sites at the end of the month, laying off 43 employees at its Lindenhurst location, according to the company and state filings.

MarineMax’s Lindenhurst dealership, located at 846 S. Wellwood Ave., is expected to close on Sept. 30, with “employee separations” planned for Nov. 25, the company said in its state WARN notice.

WARN, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, requires that companies with at least 50 full-time employees file a notice of a mass layoff or a closing 90 days in advance. The state posted the notice for MarineMax on its website last week.

MarineMax said in an announcement on Aug. 27 that the publicly traded company would consolidate its Copiague and Lindenhurst operations in an expanded Huntington outfit.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to consolidate our MarineMax stores in the New York area," Larry Russo Jr., MarineMax Northeast regional president, said in its announcement statement. The company will also continue to operate its location at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan.

The dealer will “absorb assets” from Lindenhurst and Copiague this fall, the company said.

"We plan to retain as many team members and assets as we possibly can through this transition," Russo said.

Based in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax has 67 retail locations across 16 states. The company also owns Fraser Yachts Group, a superyacht brokerage and services business.