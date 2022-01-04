TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
FuzeHub launches marketing service for NY manufacturers, tech firms

Manufacturers and tech firms can get help with advertising, website development, public relations and trade show exhibits for a fee.  Credit: Barry Sloan

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
A statewide nonprofit that helps manufacturing and technology companies has launched a marketing service.

FuzeHub, for a fee, will aid businesses with advertising, website development, public relations and trade show exhibits, among others.

FuzeHub is tied to the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership's offices across New York, including one at Stony Brook University.

FuzeHub executive director Elena Garuc said the new marketing service "is a natural next step" for the group. Besides the paid assistance, there will be free monthly workshops on marketing topics and eBooks, she said.

More information can be found at fuzehub.com/marketing-services.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

