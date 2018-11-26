TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
50° Good Evening
Business

Frequency Electronics'  communications gear in orbit around Mars

Employees at the Uniondale firm breathed "sighs of relief" when the InSight robotic lander touched down, the CEO said. 

Stanton Sloane, president and CEO at Frequency Electronics,

Stanton Sloane, president and CEO at Frequency Electronics, which built communications gear that is in orbit around Mars.   Photo Credit: Barry University

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

Workers at Frequency Electronics Inc., whose communications gear is in orbit around Mars, heaved “sighs of relief” when the InSight robotic lander touched down on the Red Planet Monday.

“We were watching it every second,” president and chief executive Stanton Sloane said of the company’s roughly 150 employees at its Uniondale headquarters.

Sloane said the company’s oscillators are in a satellite circling Mars and are available to provide relay communications to InSight.

He said it was unclear if NASA officials were communicating with InSight via a direct link or through the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which reached Mars orbit in March 2006.

Another Long Island company, Plainview-based Aeroflex Holding Corp., provided motors that drove the wheels, antenna and robotic arm joints of NASA’s rover Curiosity, which landed on Mars in November 2011.

Aeroflex was acquired by British aerospace company Cobham PLC for $1.46 billion in September 2014.

In 2015, Cobham’s Aeroflex unit was selected to provide motors to propel wheels and move other parts on a Mars rover in 2020, according to a news release from the company.

The timing and frequency measurement devices of Frequency Electronics are used for communications and navigation.

Its equipment also has been used in the Hubble Space Telescope and the Voyager Spacecraft.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

More news

The Bayport Aerodrome sees more than 10,000 flights Aviation study to be done at Bayport Aerodrome
Nassau County's new reassessment has overalued 33 percent Lawyer calls Nassau tax impact notices 'deceptive' 
About 10,100 absentee ballots remain in the race Schneiderman still trails in comptroller recount
Noah Snow, 6, of Dix Hills, N.Y., is LI 6-year-old imitates Bob Ross art
Old Bethpage-based filmmaker David Anton's latest PBS special LIer's PBS documentary celebrates Hanukkah
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced at New charges filed in ongoing illegal dumping probe