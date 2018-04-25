Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead has been sold by the Entenmann family for $15 million to a Mexican family that owns a winery, according to press releases from the buyer and the brokerage handling the sale.

The 113-acre vineyard makes up most of the 205-acre Big E farm. The property, listed at $17.5 million, had been on the market since 2014.

The Rivero-González family, which bought Martha Clara, said in a release that it owns a vineyard in Parras, Coahuila, Mexico. The family said it has “15 years [of] experience in the Mexican wine industry and is excited about this acquisition, which will help the members of this family expand their interests beyond Mexico.”

“We’ve been working with the family for a year,” said Sheri Winter Clarry, a North Fork agent with the Corcoran Group brokerage, who represented both the buyer and seller.

María Rivero will run the family’s winery operations at the Riverhead property, Clarry said.

The family also has interests in mining. In March, the State Liquor Authority gave conditional approval for a liquor license to a group that included Jose Antonio Rivero Larrea, chairman of Compania Minera Autlan SAB, a Mexican mining conglomerate, and five other family members.

Martha Clara Vineyards was sold at the second-highest price in North Fork history, according to Corcoran, after the $19.5 million sale of Indian Neck Farms, a 135-acre Peconic estate, in 2008.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Martha Clara property includes, in addition to the vineyard and a commercial winery, a thoroughbred horse farm and 17 buildings, including nine barns, a wine-club gallery, event gallery, tasting room, culinary education center and three cottages.

The 8,000-square-foot manor house on the property has five bedrooms, a professional kitchen, a commercial baking room, club room, four fireplaces, elevator, sauna, spa room, and wine cellar.