McDonald's to test alternative to plastic straws in U.S.

The hamburger chain also will begin using paper straws at United Kingdom, Ireland restaurants, phasing out plastic straws at those locations.

Plastic straws from a McDonald's restaurant in Doral,

Plastic straws from a McDonald's restaurant in Doral, Fla., on May 24. Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

By The Associated Press


McDonald's said Friday it will switch to paper straws at all its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and test an alternative to plastic ones in some of its U.S. restaurants later this year.

The burger chain and other fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure from customers and environmental activists to stop using plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and harm sea turtles, birds and other marine life. Paper straws, unlike plastic ones, disintegrate in the environment.

McDonald's Corp. declined to say what type of straw it would test in the United States, only saying that it would be a "sustainable solution." It has more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants, compared to about 1,360 in the U.K. and Ireland.

The company will begin to phase out plastic straws at its restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland in September and complete the change next year. British officials will launch later this year a public consultation for a potential bill banning the sale of the single-use plastics.

It also plans to test alternatives to plastic straws in its restaurants in France, Sweden and Norway.

Environmental activists welcomed the move. Louise Edge, a campaigner with Greenpeace U.K., said it was a small move that anticipates a potential government ban, "but the scale of the fast food giant means this move will have impact."

