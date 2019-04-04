Memorial Sloan Kettering on Thursday officially opened MSK Nassau, its $180 million, 114,000-square-foot cancer facility at the Hub in Uniondale.

The cancer center was completed ahead of schedule. It was originally slated to open this September. Construction began in January 2017.

The new facility will offer Long Islanders "robust and efficient testing and care that is compassionate and near the comfort and familiarity of their homes," said Dr. Lisa DeAngelis, acting physician-in-chief at MSK.

The Manhattan-based cancer care system said about 180 employees will work at MSK Nassau to start. The location will have more than 20 doctors covering disciplines such as medical and radiation oncology, radiology and surgery.

The project was originally estimated to cost about $140 million but was increased, in part, to accommodate enhanced clinical equipment and health care information technology, the health system said. The center has 38 exam rooms, 26 private infusion spaces and a rapid-response laboratory.

A 450-spot, five-story parking garage at MSK Nassau is also opening.

While surgeries will still take place at Sloan Kettering's main hospital in Manhattan, most pre- and post-surgical procedures can occur in Nassau County.

Services addressing almost every aspect of cancer care will be available at MSK Nassau, the health system said, including chemotherapy; medical oncology; radiation therapy; radiology, imaging and screening services; personalized medicine; access to clinical trials; genetic testing; support counseling; and follow-up care.

The health system predicted MSK Nassau would handle 20,500 clinical visits in 2019.

MSK also operates a regional center in Commack and a skin-cancer center in Hauppauge.

Other health systems are also expanding cancer care in the region.

Stony Brook Medicine recently opened a 240,000-square-foot cancer center on Stony Brook University’s East Campus, while Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip said it plans to open a cancer center at its hospital later this year.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health appointed three deputy physicians-in-chief to lead medical, surgical and radiation oncology across the 23-hospital health system.

South Nassau Communities Hospital, part of the Mount Sinai Health System, recently said it received a $1.75 million gift that will be put toward opening a cancer center at its main campus in Oceanside. The facility could open in three to five years, said Dr. Rajiv Datta, chairman of the department of surgery and director of cancer services at South Nassau.

There were 18,000 new cases of cancer per year on Long Island, on average, from 2011 through 2015, according to the most recent data available from the state Department of Health.