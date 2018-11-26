TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
52° Good Afternoon
Business

Memorial Sloan Kettering names R. Oren Cahlon as regional chief

Cahlon will retain his role as vice chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, a position he has held since 2016.

Dr. Oren Cahlon has been named the associate

Dr. Oren Cahlon has been named the associate deputy physician in chief for the Memorial Sloan Kettering Regional Care Network. Photo Credit: Memorial Sloan Kettering

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said it has named Dr. Oren Cahlon as associate deputy physician-in-chief for its outpatient facilities, which include their operations on Long Island.  

Cahlon will help oversee the network’s outpatient clinical cancer programs, which span seven locations, including a regional center in Commack and a skin-cancer center in Hauppauge. MSK is also opening a Nassau cancer-care office at the Hub in Uniondale next year.  It has cancer-care operations at the campus of Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, but that location will close once the Hub building opens in April.

MSK said on Friday that Cahlon will be responsible for building new and maintaining current relationships with local health care providers, including multispecialty groups. He will help facilitate ongoing programming, such as continuing medical education courses for local health care professionals, preventive screenings for the community at large, and other oncology-focused public events. 

Cahlon will also work to  further expanding the network’s clinical research program and surgical service offerings, which have given MSK patients greater access to clinical trials and surgical expertise in locations closer to home.

“MSK’s regional network is one of the most integrated and expansive outpatient cancer treatment networks in the country, and I hope to continue to expand on the many successes the team has experienced thus far,” said Cahlon, who will retain his role as vice chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, a position he has held since 2016. “This includes developing additional partnerships with specialized care providers, expanding our clinical trial portfolio, and introducing other patient care services to the sites.”

Cahlon received his MD in 2004 from Mount Sinai Medical School in Manhattan. He joined MSK as a transitional-year intern in 2004 and then completed his radiation oncology residency at MSK from 2005 to 2009, serving as chief resident in his final year. 

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

More news

The Bayport Aerodrome sees more than 10,000 flights Aviation study to be done at Bayport Aerodrome
Johan Serrano, 18, of West Babylon, was charged Cops: Man charged in burglary of LI car wash
Noah Snow, 6, of Dix Hills, is a LI 6-year-old imitates Bob Ross art
Old Bethpage-based filmmaker David Anton's latest PBS special LIer's PBS documentary celebrates Hanukkah
Lobster fra diavolo is one of the lobster-night LI bistro offers lobster night with Italian twist
Former Suffolk County police chief of department James Ex-police chief leaves prison, sent to halfway house