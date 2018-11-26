Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said it has named Dr. Oren Cahlon as associate deputy physician-in-chief for its outpatient facilities, which include their operations on Long Island.

Cahlon will help oversee the network’s outpatient clinical cancer programs, which span seven locations, including a regional center in Commack and a skin-cancer center in Hauppauge. MSK is also opening a Nassau cancer-care office at the Hub in Uniondale next year. It has cancer-care operations at the campus of Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, but that location will close once the Hub building opens in April.

MSK said on Friday that Cahlon will be responsible for building new and maintaining current relationships with local health care providers, including multispecialty groups. He will help facilitate ongoing programming, such as continuing medical education courses for local health care professionals, preventive screenings for the community at large, and other oncology-focused public events.

Cahlon will also work to further expanding the network’s clinical research program and surgical service offerings, which have given MSK patients greater access to clinical trials and surgical expertise in locations closer to home.

“MSK’s regional network is one of the most integrated and expansive outpatient cancer treatment networks in the country, and I hope to continue to expand on the many successes the team has experienced thus far,” said Cahlon, who will retain his role as vice chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, a position he has held since 2016. “This includes developing additional partnerships with specialized care providers, expanding our clinical trial portfolio, and introducing other patient care services to the sites.”

Cahlon received his MD in 2004 from Mount Sinai Medical School in Manhattan. He joined MSK as a transitional-year intern in 2004 and then completed his radiation oncology residency at MSK from 2005 to 2009, serving as chief resident in his final year.