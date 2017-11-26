TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Meredith Corp. says it will buy Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion

The companies said the deal was unanimously approved by their boards of directors and will close early next year.

The Time Inc. logo appears above a trading

The Time Inc. logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 15, 2017.

By The Associated Press
Meredith Corp. says it is buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion in a deal that joins two giant magazine companies.

Meredith will pay $18.50 per share in cash and tack on about $1 billion in debt.

Meredith brings with it a magazine portfolio that includes Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle, allrecipes and Shape, while Time Inc. owns properties including Time, Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly.

The companies said the deal was unanimously approved by their boards of directors and will close early next year.

Combined, the companies posted $4.8 billion in revenue last year. Meredith expects it will save up to $500 million in costs in the first two years of operation.

