Metro area construction contracts up 2%

The value of contracts for future construction in the metropolitan area rose 2 percent in October compared with a year earlier.

Dodge Data & Analytics, an industry information service, reported Tuesday that contracts worth $3.9 billion for future building were awarded last month for a 23-county region centered on New York City that includes Long Island. That’s up from $3.8 billion in October 2016.

Last month, residential contracts climbed 43 percent to $2 billion, year over year.

Nonresidential contracts for commercial properties such as offices, hotels, factories and warehouses totaled $2 billion, a drop of 21 percent from October 2016.