TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
Business

Metro area prices post modest increase for April, led by higher rents

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in April compared with a year earlier on higher housing costs.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.6 percent last month compared with April 2018.

The index posted an identical year-over-year rise in March, January and December. The February increase was 1.3 percent.

Last month, residential rents climbed 3 percent compared with April 2018, according to Martin Kohli, the bureau's chief regional economist.

The cost of groceries was up 1 percent, year over year.

Gasoline prices rose 0.8 percent in April while medical care prices were up 3.7 percent.

These increases were partially offset by declines in the cost of electricity and natural gas, which fell 3.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, year over year.

The price of clothing was down 5 percent last month compared with April 2018.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Members of the group Long Island Needs a Group: Give young drivers a legal place to practice
Scattered showers and thunderstorms may begin after 3 Forecast: Friday should be mostly dry
Peking duck tacos are served at View in 3 LI restaurants to try this weekend
Light captures the subtle luster on this striking See what readers chose for teen's prom outfit
Job seekers speak with a recruiter during a Low jobless rate creating a 'war for talent'
An expansive survey on "the next generation of Survey: Most young adults on LI expect to move away