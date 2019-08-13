TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
Business

Metro area prices rise on costs of medical care, rent

Overall, metro area consumer prices rose modestly in

Overall, metro area consumer prices rose modestly in July, but the price of clothing was down 1.4 percent year over year. Photo Credit: AP / Richard Drew

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Consumer prices in the metropolitan area rose modestly in July compared with a year earlier despite large increases in the cost of medical care, residential rents, and education services such as tuition and daycare.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday its consumer price index for the 25-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.7 percent last month compared with July 2018.

The index posted an identical year-over-year rise in June.

The cost of medical care jumped 6.2 percent last month compared with July 2018, the largest year-over-year increase since November 1992, said Bruce Bergman, the bureau’s regional economist in Manhattan.

Residential rents were up 3.4 percent in July, year over year. Education services, including school tuition and daycare fees, rose 3.9 percent last month compared with July 2018.

The cost of groceries rose 0.1 percent, while automobile insurance was up 1.7 percent.

These increases were partially offset by declines in energy costs. Gasoline prices fell 3.2 percent year over year. Electricity costs dropped 4.1 percent, while natural gas prices fell 5.9 percent.

The price of clothing was down 1.4 percent last month compared with July 2018.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Jets defensive lineman Justin Alexandre returns to the LI's Alexandre living out a dream at Jets camp
A woman shields herself from the rain near Forecast: Heavy downpours could affect commute
Vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with local Riverhead ice cream shop named best in NY
Cliff Skudin, left, co-founder and president of Skudin Kids go from hospital patients to ocean surfers
Brookhaven Town Tax Receiver Lou Marcoccia on Tuesday. Brookhaven tax bills get bigger — as in the paperwork
A veteran of the Southampton Village Police force Southampton officer accuses village of discrimination
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search