TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Business

Northwell's Glen Cove Hospital begins using secure texting system

Glen Cove Hospital is using the Microsoft Teams

Glen Cove Hospital is using the Microsoft Teams app so nurses, physicians and other health care providers can securely text each other about their patients. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Glen Cove Hospital has begun using Microsoft Teams as a way for nurses, physicians and other health care providers to securely text one other about their patients.

Northwell Health, which operates Glen Cove Hospital, said it plans to roll out the Microsoft system at all of its hospitals.

The app, which is available on both mobile and desktop devices, is cloud-based.The app is used on Northwell Health-issued secure mobile phones, which require password and encryption protocols, and other mobile devices that meet Northwell’s security standards.

“The world of health care moves at a fast pace, and using a secure texting platform such as Microsoft Teams allows our staff to more quickly and safely convey information about their patients to each other,” said Bissoondaye Ragoonanan, a registered nurse and manager of clinical transformation at Glen Cove Hospital. “This software can potentially speed up patient care and ensure that there are fewer unnecessary wait times.”

Patients receive printed information explaining that their clinicians may use mobile technology to securely text each other to improve communication among the care team and enhance patient care.

Glen Cove Hospital recently piloted this technology in its telemetry, brain injury and coronary care units. The health system’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park also is using the app for clinical purposes.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 70,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, left, Thomas Ronayne, Bellone to raise funds to repair 9/11 park
Babylon Village officials have four deadlines this year State cites Babylon Village for labor violations
Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman was the former Comptroller to return $52G 'as quickly as possible'
Billy Breen, formerly of Manhasset, with Dorian-toppled trees Ex-LI residents cope with Hurricane Dorian's wreckage
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is working Thousands of fish found dead in Shinnecock Bay
Urban Ave in New Cassel, Sept. 5, 2019 LIRR underpass opens in New Cassel 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search