Change is constant — especially when you're young. Chances are you'll cycle through a few moves, job changes and romantic relationships as you establish your life as a young adult.

Each development in these three big areas of your life brings financial challenges, too. Here are ways to manage the cost of change.

Housing changes

"Having a plan is always key," says Lacey Langford, an accredited financial counselor. "Think through the steps of your move and the costs that go along with it."

COMPARE MOVERS. Some movers require more workers to haul your stuff or offer lower hourly rates. Compare prices among several firms before choosing.

THINK BEYOND DIY TRUCKS. Rather than using one of the go-to truck rental companies, check out rental car companies. Sell or donate nonessential items and move only what fits in a rental van. You could save hundreds.

SHOP USED. Check local antique shops or secondhand stores. You can save money and get unique items, too.

Relationship changes

Relationship changes could mean your money and your partner's are moving together — or apart. The key to managing finances is communication.

JOINING FINANCES. First, have a deep, honest conversation. Talk about your money history, including things like how your parents managed their money, your current financial standing and your future financial goals, advises wealth psychology expert Kathleen Burns Kingsbury. Next, plan how you want to handle your joint finances. Burns Kingsbury suggests checking in every six months or so to ensure the plan is working for both of you.

SEPARATING FINANCES. Breaking up has added complexity when you've commingled finances. But a level head — and outside help if needed — can make it less painful. Sit down and talk through each account you share, Burns Kingsbury advises. Come to an agreement about how you'll handle things like co-signed loans. Consider bringing in a mediator to facilitate the conversation if you can't do it amicably. A trusted friend or financial coach could be helpful.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.