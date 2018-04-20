About 500 people attended a public hearing in Farmingdale on Friday about Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposal to raise the minimum wage for waiters, car washers, nail salon workers and others who rely on tips for a portion of their pay.

Employees who earn tips are paid less than the state minimum wage because tips are supposed to bring them up to the minimum. If not, employers must make up the difference.

But Cuomo said in December that tips, meant to reward good service, have become critical to workers’ livelihood. He said he was concerned about employees being “susceptible to exploitation because they rely on tips to survive.”

Proponents of increasing the wage rate say it will raise tipped employees out of poverty, ensure fairness and reduce sexual harassment of female workers.

Opponents say the higher minimum wage will lead to smaller tips, actually reducing some workers' pay, and burden hard-pressed restaurants, nail salons and car washes.

Speakers at Friday’s hearing described struggling to make ends meet, sexual harassment on the job, infrequent work hours and restaurants having trouble remaining open.

Josselyn Paniagua, a waitress on Long Island, said, “I feel desperate and anxious sometimes because I don’t have enough money to live here and also provide for my family in El Salvador.”

She said she earns between $80 and $120 each day and works between 11 and 12 1/2 hours per day.

“I want to take English classes, I want an education -- but it is impossible with this salary,” Paniagua said. “I deserve to be paid a fair minimum wage.”

Joshua Chaisson, a leader of the Maine-based advocacy group Restaurant Workers of America, predicted that tips will decline if the minimum wage is boosted.

“We make great money and this proposal will cut jobs,” he said. “This will cut workers off at the knees; it’s a horrible idea.”

On Long Island, the state minimum wage increased to $11 per hour on Dec. 31 and will climb annually until it reaches $15. Employers here must pay tipped workers between $7.50 and $9.15 per hour, depending on their job title. If tips do not bring them to the $11 an hour minimum, employers must make up the difference.

Friday's hearing, held at Farmingdale State College, is one of nine planned around the state. Testimony will be compiled by the state Department of Labor into a report for Cuomo to consider.