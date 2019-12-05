A phased-in rise of the state’s minimum wage to $15 will continue unabated because the hike in hourly pay has had “a negligible” impact on the labor market, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

Cuomo and state lawmakers approved legislation in 2016 that increases the minimum wage to $15 over time. The pay raise is being implemented more quickly on Long Island and in New York City than upstate.

The hourly minimum in Nassau and Suffolk counties is now $12 and will increase by $1 on Dec. 31. It will reach $15 in 2021.

The wage rise could have been suspended or slowed under the 2016 law if the state Division of the Budget determined the hike was increasing joblessness and discouraging employers from hiring. The division’s six-page assessment was made public on Thursday.

“The decline in New York’s unemployment rate to some of the lowest levels on record imply that the recent minimum wage increases have been absorbed with negligible, if any, impacts on labor demand across all of New York State’s labor market regions,” the budget division wrote.

“There is no definitive evidence to-date that the positive impact the state’s rising minimum wage has had on the incomes of low-wage workers has been associated with any significant loss of jobs. Although the economic forecast is not without risks, the current outlook for continued growth in employment and wages at a moderate pace should allow the State labor market to absorb the minimum wage increases scheduled for 2020,” the division said.

The division’s assessment was insisted upon by the State Senate, which in 2016 was controlled by Republicans. At the time, they argued raising the minimum wage could damage the economy and that periodic reviews of the hike’s impact were necessary before implementation continued.

Locally, farmers, restaurants and manufacturers have complained about the wage increase, with some installing self-service kiosks to take customer orders and installing robots on production lines.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Statewide, higher pay for health care workers has contributed to the state's growing Medicaid bill, which in turn has created fiscal problems for the Cuomo administration.

The budget division noted the 2019 unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties is the lowest in the state. No other mention of the Island is in the report.

Cuomo said on Thursday, “Nearly three years after we set New York on a path to achieve a $15 minimum wage, we are seeing the benefits: record low unemployment rates, fewer people living in poverty, less people working multiple part-time jobs and more families given the opportunity to live a decent life.”

In New York City, employers with 11 or more employees reached the $15 per hour minimum a year ago while those with 10 or fewer employees will reach it on Dec. 31.

Nationwide, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Thirty-two states and U.S. territories have higher pay rates, with the highest being $13.25 per hour in the District of Columbia, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.