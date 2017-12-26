TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 25° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 25° Good Morning
Business

New laws will boost New York workers’ pay, grant paid time off

The state’s minimum wage goes up to $11 an hour on Dec. 31. Managers and other exempt workers will see an increase to $825 a week.

Activists cheer after the New York Wage Board

Activists cheer after the New York Wage Board endorsed a proposal to set a $15 minimum wage for workers at fast-food restaurants with 30 or more locations on July 22, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

New state laws will soon usher in significant changes for workers on Long Island.

The statutes will increase their take-home pay, and, for the first time, give nearly all private-sector employees paid time off to care for a newborn or seriously ill relatives.

On Dec. 31, the state minimum wage on Long Island will rise to $11 an hour from the current $10 under a wage change that varies...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Southampton Town Hall on Hampton Road in Southampton, Town offers $20G to maintain historic properties
A man was pronounced dead after crashing into Man pronounced dead after crash, cops say
Sanj Hira, of Ronkonkoma, takes a penalty kick 10 ways to detox from the holidays on LI
The Argyle Theater at Babylon Village is expected Village extends moratorium on new restaurants
New turf will be installed at Glacken Park Baseball fields at village park to get new turf
The Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead would house Jail has pact with feds for immigration detainees