New laws will boost New York workers’ pay, grant paid time off
The state’s minimum wage goes up to $11 an hour on Dec. 31. Managers and other exempt workers will see an increase to $825 a week.
New state laws will soon usher in significant changes for workers on Long Island.
The statutes will increase their take-home pay, and, for the first time, give nearly all private-sector employees paid time off to care for a newborn or seriously ill relatives.
On Dec. 31, the state minimum wage on Long Island will rise to $11 an hour from the current $10 under a wage change that varies...
