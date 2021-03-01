Minority business owners can find out about available aid during a March 3 webinar organized by Nassau County, officials said.

The free virtual event, from 9 to 10 a.m., will include presentations from state and local officials, as well as nonprofit leaders, about assistance for minority-owned companies.

To register, go to nwsdy.li/register

Speakers will include Lionel Chitty, the county’s minority affairs director, Richard Kessel and Lewis Warren of the county’s Industrial Development Agency, and Ryan Smith and Rafael Salaberrios of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency.

There also will be brief presentations by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Minority Millennials, Urban League of Long Island and Ascend Long Island.

Officials said time has been set aside for audience questions.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will kick off the webinar, which has been organized by the IDA and the minority affairs office. Officials said the event is part of Nassau’s celebration of Black History Month.