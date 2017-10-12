The head of the state’s Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development will answer questions from local businesses on Monday in Melville.
Lourdes Zapata will discuss how minority- and women-owned businesses can compete for state contracts from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Long Island Association, 300 Broadhollow Rd., Melville.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo set a goal in 2014 that 30 percent of state spending be with MWBE firms.
To register for the free event, contact LIA official Matthew Cohen at mcohen@longislandassociation.org.
