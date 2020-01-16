One of Long Island's oldest franchises, the family-owned and operating printing business Minuteman Press International, has a new president.

The Farmingdale company announced Thursday that Nick Titus is taking over for his father, Bob Titus, who has been president since 1995. Bob Titus, 65, followed his father, company founder Roy Titus in the role.

Bob Titus will retain the title of CEO.

"I have some huge shoes to fill and I don't take that lightly," Nick Titus, 34, said in a statement.

"I'm very excited to continue with the core values we have instilled in our organization and to have the opportunity to take our already great franchise to the next level."

Founded in 1973, Minuteman Press began franchising two years later, growing to about 975 locations around the world, with locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia.

There are 32 Minuteman Press stores on Long Island. The company has 50 employees at its headquarters and does not have any corporate-owned stores. Company revenues for 2019 are estimated at about $460 million, Nick Titus said.

In Bob Titus' 25 years as president of the company, he saw "over 100 centers being passed down to the second generation" and witnessed "hundreds of successful owners sell their business and retire," he said in a statement, adding that he felt it was time for another change.

"It's time for the third generation to take the helm ... Nick has grown up here."

Throughout high school and college, Nick Titus worked at the company's headquarters during summer and winter breaks. And in 2007, after graduating from Quinnipiac University with a degree in business management, he joined the Minuteman team full-time.

"I really have grown up at Minuteman Press, from spending time with my grandfather and my dad and learning from them, to working with all of our amazing employees, who really are like family to us. It's an incredible opportunity," he said.

The new president's plans include getting the average store volume up to $750,000 per location, increasing gross sales to over half a billion, and securing 25 new franchises to make it over the 1,000 location mark.

"I'm thrilled to get going and ready for the challenge," he said.