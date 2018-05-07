TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
53° Good Morning
Business

Misonix posts record revenue of $12.4 million; boosts outlook for year

Misonix, of Farmingdale, reported its second consecutive quarter

Misonix, of Farmingdale, reported its second consecutive quarter of record revenue.  Photo Credit: Google Maps/Trotman-Wilkins, David

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Print

Ultrasonic device maker Misonix Inc. on Monday reported its second consecutive quarter of record revenue.

The Farmingdale company posted revenue of $12.4 million for the third quarter ended March 31, a 73.3 percent increase compared to the 2017 period.

Net income was $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $100,000 in the previous year's quarter.

"In addition to the license revenue, we generated continued revenue growth across domestic and international markets,"  Stavros Vizirgianakis, Misonix president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Chief financial officer Joe Dwyer said the company is increasing its revenue guidance for the year ending June 30 to between $35 million and $36 million.

Misonix makes devices used in applications including spine surgery, neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery.

Misonix shares fell 2.9 percent to close Monday at $10.10.

More news

Springs resident Loring Bolger said she's fine with Stickers let residents pick sides on hamlet’s name
Robby Zoller, 16, left, and his brother Billy LI teens lauded as heroes after fire rescue
Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream on Häagen-Dazs gives away free ice cream today
Sold home Long Island's rising home prices
John Venditto, arrives at the federal courthouse in Power on trial: Some unexpected news
NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve, with his daughter Darshee Cheers and applause as hurt NYPD cop heads home