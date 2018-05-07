Ultrasonic device maker Misonix Inc. on Monday reported its second consecutive quarter of record revenue.

The Farmingdale company posted revenue of $12.4 million for the third quarter ended March 31, a 73.3 percent increase compared to the 2017 period.

Net income was $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $100,000 in the previous year's quarter.

"In addition to the license revenue, we generated continued revenue growth across domestic and international markets," Stavros Vizirgianakis, Misonix president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Chief financial officer Joe Dwyer said the company is increasing its revenue guidance for the year ending June 30 to between $35 million and $36 million.

Misonix makes devices used in applications including spine surgery, neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery.

Misonix shares fell 2.9 percent to close Monday at $10.10.