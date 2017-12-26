Mitchel Field unit of Lockheed Martin awarded $154M contract
The company will do navigation work for Trident missiles; separately, Northrop Grumman in Bethpage wins a $25M contract.
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Mitchel Field unit was awarded a $154.4 million contract to provide designs for navigation system hardware and software of Trident II D5 ballistic missiles, the Defense Department announced.
The contracts for systems used by U.S. and United Kingdom forces will include testing, delivery and installation.
Sixty percent of the work, worth about $92.6 million, will...
