TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 29° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 29° Good Afternoon
Business

Mitchel Field unit of Lockheed Martin awarded $154M contract

The company will do navigation work for Trident missiles; separately, Northrop Grumman in Bethpage wins a $25M contract.

Lockheed Martin's Mitchel Field outfit was awarded a

Lockheed Martin's Mitchel Field outfit was awarded a contract for upgraded navigation systems on Trident II D5 ballistic missiles. Photo Credit: U.S. Navy

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Mitchel Field unit was awarded a $154.4 million contract to provide designs for navigation system hardware and software of Trident II D5 ballistic missiles, the Defense Department announced.

The contracts for systems used by U.S. and United Kingdom forces will include testing, delivery and installation.

Sixty percent of the work, worth about $92.6 million, will...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Activists cheer after the New York Wage Board Minimum wage on LI rising to $11 per hour next week
Shinnecock Indian Nation tribal member Karen Hunter, shown Shinnecock member sentenced in email case
People wait at the Town of Hempstead tax LIers cram receivers’ offices to prepay taxes
A motorist was killed in Eastport Dec. 11, PSEG investigating fatal crash into pole, official says
A humpback whale washed up at East Atlantic Officials: Humpback whale washes up on beach
Acting State Supreme Court Justice Teresa Corrigan will NY: Supervisory judge for Nassau court appointed