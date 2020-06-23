A newly launched real estate website offers listings throughout Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley, the region's multiple listing service announced this week.

The website, OneKeyMLS.com, replaces and expands upon its local predecessor, mlsli.com, according to OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service created by the Long Island Board of Realtors and the White Plains-based Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

The new site offers about 40,000 listings in the New York metropolitan region. The mlsli.com site had offered about 22,000 listings, primarily on Long Island and in Brooklyn and Queens.

The new site offers listings for home sales and rentals as well as commercial properties. Its property search tools come in 21 languages and allow consumers to save searches and listings, share them with others, receive alerts and get access to information about communities. The site is updated every five minutes, according to the MLS.

OneKey MLS “was created to not only provide Realtors access to innovative tools that will help them do better business, but to also make the property buying or leasing process easier for consumers,” Jim Speer, CEO of OneKey MLS, said in a statement.

OneKey MLS said in a statement that it is the largest listing service in the state, serving Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties.