Modani furniture store opens at Roosevelt Field mall

A new furniture store has pulled up a seat at Roosevelt Field, a few months after another furniture store gave up its own digs at the Garden City mall.

Miami-based retailer Modani Furniture opened its 19th store and second in New York with the launch of a store Tuesday at the mall.

Modani, which sells contemporary furniture, occupies about 5,400 square feet beside Nordstrom on the upper level.

“Roosevelt Field was chosen for the latest location because it is the largest shopping center in New York, providing the most amount of potential foot traffic. This location was also chosen due to the high volume of purchases made at the New York midtown and Paramus stores,” said Hannah Marona, spokeswoman for chain.

Founded in 2007, Modani has been focused on expansion recently. It opened seven stores last year, Marona said. The chain closed one store in San Francisco.

“Modani plans to expand aggressively in 2020, permeating markets that have been untouched in the past,” Marona said.

Before Modani moved in to Roosevelt Field, its space had been used temporarily by American Eagle while it renovated its store, said Kylee Kaetzel, spokeswoman for Simon Property Group Inc., the Indianapolis-based owner of Roosevelt Field.

Meanwhile, another furniture store at Roosevelt Field, Bloomingdale’s Furniture, began sharing space a few months ago.

In July, I reported that Bloomingdale’s Furniture would be consolidated into Bloomingdale’s. The furniture store’s 68,000-square-foot space will be taken over by off-price department store Century 21, which will relocate from New Cassel in spring 2021.

The Bloomingdale’s consolidation happened in October, Kaetzel said.

Other stores in the home furnishings category at Roosevelt Field include Z Gallerie, Ballard Designs and LoveSac.

