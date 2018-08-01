TODAY'S PAPER
Molson Coors wants to sell pot-infused drinks in Canada

By The Associated Press
DENVER — Molson Coors will attempt to sell pot-infused drinks in Canada, where consumable marijuana will become legal next year.

Molson Coors Brewing Co. is based in Colorado, which, along with Washington, was one of the first states to legalize recreational use of marijuana. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Canada in October, but consumable forms of the drug will be legal there in 2019.

The brewer said Wednesday that its Canadian division will partner with the Canadian cannabis producer The Hydropothecary Corp. to develop a nonalcoholic drink containing marijuana.

Molson Coors Canada will hold a 57.5 percent controlling stake in the stand-alone joint venture. Hydropothecary will own the remaining ownership interest.

The deal is expected to close before the end of September.

