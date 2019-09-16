A planned repair of the Montauk Point Lighthouse, a new town square in Riverhead, and a six-stage movie and TV studio in Port Washington are among a group of projects local leaders are recommending for millions of dollars in state funding.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council last week endorsed a slate of downtown revitalization projects, corporate expansions and educational programs all vying for a share of up to $750 million in state grants and tax credits to be awarded in December.

The full list of the council’s recommended projects will be available in early October, according to Empire State Development, the state’s primary business aid agency. The local council announced some of its recommendations Friday.

Recommended projects include new medical learning centers at Hofstra, Adelphi and Long Island University; a town square with performance spaces for local musicians and theater groups along the Peconic River in the Town of Riverhead; the construction of a mixed-use commercial and residential development with 45 rental units in Port Jefferson; a new film and television studio on Channel Drive in Port Washington by the developer behind Grumman Studios; and the repair and weatherproofing of the Montauk Lighthouse.

The council received 232 applications.

Winners of the state aid will be determined by their score on a 100-point scale, with up to 20 points awarded by the local council and up to 80 points decided by state agencies.