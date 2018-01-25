/* ND-9260 --- Issues with Media Captions JS */ .pg figcaption strong { color: #fff; }
Business

U.S. mortgage rates rise for 3rd straight week

A home for sale in Walpole, Mass. on

A home for sale in Walpole, Mass. on Jan. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a third week in a row, lifted by investors' expectations for faster economic growth, which has pushed up borrowing costs.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.15 percent this week from 4.04 percent. That is the highest since March. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, which is popular with homeowners who are refinancing, rose to 3.62 percent, also the third straight increase.

Signs of faster economic growth have also lifted concerns that inflation may quicken and the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates more quickly to keep price increases in check. That has driven up the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates track the yield on the 10-year.

