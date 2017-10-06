United Properties Corp., an East Meadow-based real estate firm, paid $29.7 million to purchase the Mount Sinai Shopping Center in Mount Sinai, according to a local brokerage.
The 124,000-square-foot shopping center is anchored by a King Kullen supermarket, and includes a mix of office and retail space. Silber Investment Properties, a Hicksville-based retail brokerage firm, represented the buyer.
“We were very happy to bring this deal to a close,” Adam Silber, principal of Silber Investment Properties, said in a statement.
The sale of the 14-acre site, located at 5501 Nesconset Hwy., was handled by Aaron Etessami, lead broker on the sale. The seller was Mount Sinai Shopping Center Inc., an investment group.
