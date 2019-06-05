TODAY'S PAPER
Mountainside opens LI addiction treatment center

Mountainside has opened a new, 5,000-square-foot outpatient addiction

Mountainside has opened a new, 5,000-square-foot outpatient addiction treatment center at 141 East Main St. in Huntington.  Photo Credit: Mountainside/Fran Parente

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Mountainside, which operates drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers, has opened an outpatient center in Huntington.

The 5,000-square-foot facility is located at 131 E. Main St.

The organization also operates facilities in Manhattan, Chappaqua, Wilton, Connecticut, and at its main campus, in Canaan, Connecticut.

Mountainside Huntington will offer individual, group and couples counseling, psychiatric services, medication-assisted treatment, adolescent services and health and wellness education.

The office, in leased space, will employ five people to start, a spokewoman said. Mountainside employs about 300 people total.

Fatal opioid overdoses in Nassau and Suffolk counties decreased in 2018 after alarming spikes at the height of an epidemic that has claimed almost 3,700 lives on Long Island since 2010.

Fatal overdoses fell to 483 in 2018, from a high of 614 in 2017, according to data provided by the police departments and medical examiners in Nassau and Suffolk. The figures are estimates because in some cases toxicology reports can take years to complete.

In the past nine years roughly 3,685 people fatally overdosed on opioids on Long Island.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

