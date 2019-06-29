Making a change that affects your career can be hard, and staying put — even if things don't seem to be going well — may seem easier. But if every Sunday night you get that sinking feeling about the workweek ahead, pay attention: It’s likely time for you to make a move.

You don’t want to leave a job in haste, but there’s no denying reality when it hits you in the face.

Here are some signs that it's time for you to go.

The workday never ends

If you can’t remember the last time you didn’t work on a weekend or you have frequently had to cancel dates or plans with family and friends because of your job, your work-life balance is askew.

“If you’re expected to be on your phone 24 hours a day or readily available, this is not beneficial for you and proof that maybe your talents could be better served elsewhere,” says Vivian Garcia-Tunon, a human resources specialist and founder of VGT Consulting Group in Manhattan.

The clock is ticking

Patience is a virtue, but if you’ve been at a company for more than five years without a promotion or title change, your future there doesn’t look promising. “Staying at one company in one role for too long not only limits your earning potential, but you also risk being less competitive against other candidates in your field,” says Dana Leavy-Detrick, managing director of the Brooklyn Resume Studio, a resume writing and branding firm.

You’re out of the loop

Your boss has removed you from the distribution list on important emails or has made it clear that you are not invited to meetings where you would have access to top team members and important initiatives and developments. If you're seeing signs like this, says Roy Cohen, an executive coach in Manhattan, “re-examine the relationship. Something significant has changed for the worse.”