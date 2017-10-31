Improving conditions in the country’s manufacturing sector lifted fiscal fourth-quarter sales at Melville-based MSC Industrial Direct Co., but net income fell.

Sales at the company, one of the world’s largest distributors of industrial tools and supplies, rose 1.2 percent to $753.8 million in the quarter ended Sept. 2. Net income fell 1.8 percent to $60.7 million.

“For the past several years, we have executed our strategic plan in the face of difficult market conditions,” said Erik Gershwind, the company’s president and chief executive officer. He highlighted improvement in the fiscal year that just ended: “As the environment turned in 2017, we began to see the fruits of this work and enjoyed our first year of significant earnings growth since 2012.”

Sales for the fiscal year rose 0.8 percent to $2.9 billion for the company, which has a second headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina. Net income inched up 0.1 percent to $231.2 million.

On July 31, about a month before MSC’s fiscal year ended, the company closed on its acquisition of Deco Tool Supply Co., a Davenport, Iowa-based company that distributes industrial supplies. When MSC first announced the completed transaction in early August, it said that Deco, with 10 offices primarily in the Midwest, “complements MSC’s coverage in the region.”

At midmorning MSC’s shares were trading at $82.50, up 3.77 percent, or $3, on the New York Stock Exchange.