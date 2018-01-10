Melville-based MSC Industrial Direct Co. said Wednesday that both sales and net income jumped in its fiscal first quarter because of continued improvements in the manufacturing sector and positive sentiments associated with the recently passed Republican tax reform legislation.

The company also noted that productivity gains and declining operating expenses helped to boost results.

Sales at the distributor of industrial tools and supplies rose 12 percent to $768.6 million in the quarter ended Dec. 2, from a year earlier. Still, the revenue number fell short of Bloomberg analysts’ prediction of $770.7 million.

Net income climbed 9.8 percent to $59.6 million. Earnings per share rose 9.4 percent to $1.05 for the company, which has a co-headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina.

MSC derives about 70 percent of its sales from North American manufacturing, so the sector’s fortunes are key to the company’s performance.

“The environment remained solid in the first fiscal quarter, and our own business reflected this momentum, with growth rates improving or holding steady,” said Erik Gershwind, president and chief executive.

Gershwind foresees a strong outlook for the company because of an “exciting time” for U.S. manufacturing and MSC on several fronts.

“First, after several years of a weak pricing environment, many suppliers have now raised list prices, and we expect to follow suit in the near-term,” he said. “Second, customer sentiment and industry indices are positive, pointing to continued U.S. manufacturing growth prospects.”

The third reason, he said, is that “we see the recent tax reform as a significant tailwind not just for our own [earnings per share], but also for our customers and the broader manufacturing economy in the coming years.”

Rustom Jilla, executive vice president and chief financial officer, also noted the effects of tax reform.

“The recently announced 21 percent quarterly dividend increase and the additional share repurchase authorization are reflective of the significant positive impact of tax reform on our earnings and cash flow, as well as our ongoing commitment to allocating capital to enhance total shareholder returns.”

MSC’s stock was priced at $94.66 a share, down $3.05, in early trading.