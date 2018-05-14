TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island home prices increase as supply drops

In Suffolk County, the median price for home

In Suffolk County, the median price for home sales is up 7 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Monday. Nassau County saw a year-over-year rise of 4.2 percent. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStock

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com
Long Island housing prices climbed in April as the number of homes for sale shrank.

In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $363,750 last month, up 7 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Monday. Nassau County homes traded for a median price of $495,000 in April, a year-over-year rise of 4.2 percent.

The number of closed home sales fell by 4.7 percent in Suffolk and increased by 3.2 percent in Nassau, compared with the previous April.

The number of home listings fell by 13 percent in Suffolk and 2.4 percent in Nassau, from a year earlier.  

