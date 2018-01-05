You may not know it, but there’s a class system inside your investment portfolio.

Mutual funds are frequently divided into share classes, which essentially means different fee levels. The same fund — with the same manager, investment holdings and performance — may come at a significantly different cost, depending on the share class you’re in.

The difference a letter makes

All mutual funds carry expense ratios, an annual fee taken out of your investment each year. The expense ratio is charged as a percentage of your investment, and the amount varies by fund.

What mutual fund share classes indicate is whether and how a fund levies a sales charge. Often called a sales load, this cost is paid by you and passed on to investment advisers or brokers as a commission. Share classes are represented by a letter, which is shown on your account statements and in the fund’s prospectus.

If you’re investing through a 401(k) at work, you may have access to either R shares — available to retirement plans — or institutional funds, called I shares. Both typically waive sales loads.

If you work with a full-service broker or financial adviser, however, you might see an A, B or C next to your fund’s name. All three letters indicate a sales charge.

How mutual fund sales charges work

Mutual fund sales charges can show up in a few ways: As an upfront cost when you purchase the fund, as a fee when you sell the fund or as part of a fund’s expense ratio.

Investors in the C share class of a mutual fund will see the latter: A marketing and distribution fee — called a 12b-1 fee — of up to 1 percent, charged on an annual basis as one part of the fund’s expense ratio. That 12b-1 fee can make C shares an expensive choice for investors who plan to hold the fund long-term, as the cost compounds over time.

Investors in a mutual fund’s A share class pay a sales load as an upfront cost, called a front-end load. Those who invest large sums may get a break on some or all of an A share’s upfront commission.

Unless you plan to invest in the fund for only a few years — and mutual funds are typically long-term investments — you’ll save money in an A class.

The long-term impact of fees

Fees are one of the biggest drains on your retirement savings. On a $200,000 one-time investment, the difference between a 0.25 percent annual fee and a 1 percent annual fee totals more than $210,000 after 30 years, assuming a 6 percent average annual return. If you pay a front-end load, a percentage of your initial investment goes toward that cost rather than into the fund, meaning that money doesn’t make it into the market at all.