Nassau Candy granted additional tax breaks to expand in Hicksville

The confectioner earlier received tax incentives in return for its promise to stay on Long Island. The company now has 435 workers on its local payroll.

Employees process caramel chocolate candy inside the Nassau

Employees process caramel chocolate candy inside the Nassau Candy factory in Hicksville, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Nassau Candy has won tax breaks for an expansion project in Hicksville that will add 15 people to its local payroll of 435, officials said.

The Hicksville-based manufacturer plans to construct a 7,210-square-foot addition to its headquarters at 300 Duffy Ave.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency agreed last week to add the addition to multiyear tax incentives awarded earlier.

In 2013, the IDA granted Nassau Candy a 20-year property tax break in return for its commitment to remain in the county rather than move to New Jersey or another state. Besides New York State, the company has operations in Florida, Michigan, California and Texas.

Two years later, the IDA granted more aid to support a $4.3 million expansion of the Nassau Candy headquarters, adding 26,000 square feet to the 127,000-square-foot facility.

IDA executive director Joseph J. Kearney said last week that Nassau Candy had earned the help. The company “has done what they promised they would do” in 2015, he said, referring to a pledge to create 20 jobs and employ a total of 348 people.

The company’s attorney, Daniel P. Deegan, said, “They’ve been growing. They are on a good business cycle.”

Nassau Candy produces chocolate-covered raisins and pretzels, fudge, fruit slices, roasted nuts, hand-dipped chocolate cherries and other treats. It started in 1918 as a retail store on Front Street in Hempstead Village.

Earlier this month, Lanco Corp., a Ronkonkoma-based maker of chocolates, mints and other promotional items, said it will be acquired by Nassau Candy.

