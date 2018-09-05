Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Business

IDA to vote on tax breaks for Islanders' $10 million Coliseum upgrade plan

The upgrades are to include the installation of an NHL-compliant video-cable infrastructure at the arena.

Islanders fan Patrick Dowd of Bay Shore celebrates the January announcement that the Islanders would return to the Coliseum on a temporary basis. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency is expected to make a final vote Wednesday night regarding tax breaks for the New York Islanders on nearly $10 million of planned improvements to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

BSE Global, formerly Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which operates the Coliseum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, submitted an initial IDA application in May on the Islanders’ behalf. The team, according to an updated application submitted in July, is seeking a $400,000 to $450,000 sales tax break on the purchase of new equipment, furniture and fixtures for the project.

Completion of the $9.95 million interior upgrades would allow the Islanders to temporarily return to the Uniondale arena for three years while a new arena at Belmont Park is developed.

The Islanders plan to split their schedule between the Coliseum and Barclays over the next three seasons, playing a minimum of 60 games at their former home arena over that period.

Improvements to the facility are meant to bring the county-owned arena up to National Hockey League standards and include the installation of an NHL-compliant video-cable infrastructure.

The IDA board voted to give the project preliminary inducement approval in June, with final approval pending a public hearing and economic impact study.

