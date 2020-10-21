Nassau County residents can register this week for free online legal consultations to discuss matters including bankruptcy, family and senior citizens’ issues, employment, foreclosure, landlord-tenant law and other housing topics.

The Nassau County Bar Association is offering the consultations in cooperation with Nassau Suffolk Law Services and the Safe Center LI, a domestic abuse center in Bethpage.

The consultations will take place from Oct. 26 through 30, during National Pro Bono Week. The attorneys will provide consultations but not free legal representation.

Advance registration is required. Call 516-666-4854 or email openhouse@nassaubar.org to register. Residents can request an attorney who speaks a language other than English upon registration.