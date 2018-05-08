TODAY'S PAPER
NPD Group seeks IDA help for potential $19.7 million HQ renovation

The Port Washington-based global consumer analytics firm says the upgrade is necessary to retain and recruit employees.

NPD Group is seeking IDA help to revamp

NPD Group is seeking IDA help to revamp its headquarters in Port Washington. Photo Credit: Newsday File/Albert Orlando

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

The NPD Group, a Port Washington-based global retail and consumer analytics firm, is considering a $19.7 million renovation of its corporate headquarters. The bulk of the money would go toward upgrading its information technology infrastructure.

NPD, which has 618 full-time, part-time and contract employees at the office, presented its plans for the 117,000-square-foot facility at 900 W. Shore Rd. during a Nassau County Industrial Development Agency meeting Tuesday evening. The company submitted an application to the IDA seeking tax benefits for the project.

“This would represent a major investment into this facility, a major commitment to Nassau County, if this investment is made,” Dan Deegan, an attorney for NPD, said at the meeting. The company said the renovation and technology update – dependent upon county assistance – is necessary to retain and recruit employees. “There’s been pressure to move employees to other locations,” Deegan said.

NPD has received assistance from the county for two previous projects; once in 2007 for a 25,000-square-foot expansion of the building, and again in 2011 for an upgrade to its data center.

Under the 10-year property tax abatement deal reached in 2007, the company contributes more in PILOT payments — payments in lieu of taxes — than it would in taxes at the currently assessed property values, Deegan said.

The IDA will review the project application, gather additional information on potential costs, and host a public hearing on the project before a board vote is taken in several weeks.

