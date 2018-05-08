The NPD Group, a Port Washington-based global retail and consumer analytics firm, is considering a $19.7 million renovation of its corporate headquarters. The bulk of the money would go toward upgrading its information technology infrastructure.

NPD, which has 618 full-time, part-time and contract employees at the office, presented its plans for the 117,000-square-foot facility at 900 W. Shore Rd. during a Nassau County Industrial Development Agency meeting Tuesday evening. The company submitted an application to the IDA seeking tax benefits for the project.

“This would represent a major investment into this facility, a major commitment to Nassau County, if this investment is made,” Dan Deegan, an attorney for NPD, said at the meeting. The company said the renovation and technology update – dependent upon county assistance – is necessary to retain and recruit employees. “There’s been pressure to move employees to other locations,” Deegan said.

NPD has received assistance from the county for two previous projects; once in 2007 for a 25,000-square-foot expansion of the building, and again in 2011 for an upgrade to its data center.

Under the 10-year property tax abatement deal reached in 2007, the company contributes more in PILOT payments — payments in lieu of taxes — than it would in taxes at the currently assessed property values, Deegan said.

The IDA will review the project application, gather additional information on potential costs, and host a public hearing on the project before a board vote is taken in several weeks.