TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Nassau County homeowners can get free mortgage help

The Nassau County Bar Association will host mortgage

The Nassau County Bar Association will host mortgage foreclosure clinics on May 24 and June 14.  Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print

Nassau County homeowners at risk of foreclosure can get help at two free events.

The Nassau County Bar Association will host mortgage foreclosure clinics on May 24 and June 14. Both events will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the group's offices at 15th and West streets in Mineola.

Both events require masks and social distancing. Interpreters are available on request. The events are funded by the New York Bar Foundation and the state attorney general's office.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 516-747-4070, ext. 1308.

Maura McDermott poses for an employee headshot at

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

More news

School polls generally opened at 6 a.m. or
Voting begins: Islanders decide on board candidates, budgets
Young Long Islanders, ages 25 to 39, from
Survey: Millennials of color unsure if Long Island can meet their expectations
National Grid is seeking to increase customers' gas
National Grid seeks 2-year rate hike of $5.35 a month
Men's elite runners make their way over the
NYC Marathon set for Nov. 7 with 33,000 runners
Tyrene Rodriquez, the housekeeper for Thomas Valva and
Housekeeper testifies for the defense about day Thomas Valva died
A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights
Tickets gone for Jones Beach Air Show except practice run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?