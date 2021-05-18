Nassau County homeowners can get free mortgage help

Nassau County homeowners at risk of foreclosure can get help at two free events.

The Nassau County Bar Association will host mortgage foreclosure clinics on May 24 and June 14. Both events will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the group's offices at 15th and West streets in Mineola.

Both events require masks and social distancing. Interpreters are available on request. The events are funded by the New York Bar Foundation and the state attorney general's office.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call 516-747-4070, ext. 1308.