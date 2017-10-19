Nassau County will host its 10th annual Mega Job Fair next Friday at Nassau Community College in Garden City.
The fair will open at 9 a.m. for veterans and at 10 a.m. for general job seekers, and will run until 2 p.m., said the office of County Executive Edward Mangano.
Employers hope to fill jobs in the hospitality, health and information technology industries as well as some licensed professional and union jobs. The jobs include entry level and middle management positions.
More than 3,000 people were hired from the nine previous private-sector job fairs, the office said.
Admission and parking at the college are free.
