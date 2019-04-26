Nassau DA reviewing IDA termination payments 

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas is reviewing $350,000 in termination payments made to five employees of the county’s Industrial Development Agency while all were still employed there in early 2018, according to the DA’s office.

“We will review this matter with the Nassau County Inspector General and investigate if warranted,” Singas spokeswoman Miriam Sholder said Thursday.

The payments for unused sick days and vacation were made on Jan. 4, 2018, three days after Democrat Laura Curran was sworn in as county executive succeeding Republican Edward Mangano. The payments were not voted on by the IDA board at the time, though the chairman, Timothy Williams, said he signed off on them.

The new IDA board chairman and new executive director were notified late last month of the payments by the agency’s accounting firm during a routine audit of 2018 financial records. The payments totaled $350,216 and were made using IDA fee income, not taxpayer dollars.

The records detail the amount each IDA employee received in termination pay and were used in the agency’s 2018 annual report filed with the state Public Authorities Budget Office, which regulates IDAs.

Then-executive director Joseph J. Kearney received the largest payment, $138,842, or 40 percent of the total, according to a copy of the report obtained by Newsday.

Other staff members and their payments are: administrative director Colleen Pereira, $73,324; chief financial officer Joseph Foarile, $66,123; business development director Nicholas Terzulli, $60,923, and secretary Cecelia J. Muscarella, $12,898.

Pereira and Foarile still work for the IDA. Both declined to comment last week.

Terzulli joined a law firm in March 2018 and represents IDA clients. He declined to comment last week and Muscarella couldn’t be reached.

Kearney, who left the IDA in January to become deputy Republican elections commissioner at the county Board of Elections, said Friday his payment covered his more than eight years at the IDA. He declined to comment further.

Last week Kearney defended the termination payments, saying they were “done properly, ethically,” and because there was a change in the political party that held the county executive’s office.

Kearney also said last week that IDA employees received payments in 2010 after Mangano took over as county executive from Democrat Thomas Suozzi.

The 2010 payments totaled less than $100,000, said two sources with knowledge of the payments who requested anonymity because they feared damage to their careers.

A spokesman for state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, who also regulates IDAs, didn’t immediately respond to a reporter’s question about whether he is examining the payments.

Last week, the new seven-member IDA board voted unanimously to prohibit future termination payments for IDA employees who remain with the agency and to require that the payments receive board approval.