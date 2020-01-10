TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Curran: Nassau Hub project just took a big step forward

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran at an LIA

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran at an LIA breakfast Friday at the Cresthollow Country Club in Woodbury. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Redevelopment of the Nassau Hub took a big step forward recently when Nassau County received $85 million from the state for planned parking garages on the site, County Executive Laura Curran said Friday.

The garages will free up land for development at the Hub, which is anchored by the NYCB Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Curran, speaking at a breakfast organized by the Long Island Association business group, said the state money is on its way to the county. She said she had recently received documents necessary to get the funds.

She called on the Nassau County Legislature to vote to accept the state funds so negotiations can begin with the developers on construction.

“We just received the disbursement agreement from the state,” she told about 1,000 people at a Woodbury catering hall. “We are going to build a vibrant, walkable destination.”

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

