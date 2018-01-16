Former LIPA chief Richard Kessel has been nominated for a seat on the board of directors of the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, which grants tax breaks to expanding businesses.

Kessel, who also once led the state Power Authority, is one of seven people put forward last week by new County Executive Laura Curran to lead the IDA, according to legislative resolutions.

The other nominees are investment bankers Lewis M. Warren and Shlomo Cohen, LIRR union leader Anthony Simon, travel agent and former Hempstead Village trustee Luis Figueroa, educator Eva M. Pearson and Evlyn R. Tsimis, whom Curran recently hired from cable television, internet and telephone services provider Altice USA to serve as deputy county executive for economic development.

The nominations from Curran, a Democrat, are subject to approval by the county legislature, which is controlled by Republicans. The positions are unpaid.

“This will be a strong, diverse board, comprised of business and community leaders,” Curran said Monday.

She also said she expects Tsimis to be elected chairwoman of the IDA board.

Under Curran’s predecessor, County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, the IDA board consisted of five members, two with ties to labor unions. Also, two members were holdovers from the administration of County Executive Thomas Suozzi, also a Democrat.

Curran, during her successful campaign for county executive after serving as a county legislator, vowed to nominate an IDA board that would weigh aid to expanding businesses against the cost to taxpayers, who must make up for taxes not paid by businesses.

She also said the IDA should publish more information about its activities. IDAs are regulated by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and the state Authorities Budget Office.

The new IDA board will “focus on new opportunities to grow the tax base and make Nassau County a business-friendly environment while never losing sight of community needs,” Curran said in a statement responding to questions from Newsday.

Under Mangano, the IDA was instrumental in helping the Hain Celestial Group and DealerTrack Holdings Inc. open new headquarters on Long Island.

The agency also was criticized for providing tax breaks to self-storage facilities, which employ few workers, and automobile dealerships, which are retail establishments. Retailers are generally barred by state law from receiving IDA help unless more than half of their customers come from outside their core market.

Kessel is the best known of Curran’s IDA nominees, in part, because of his leadership roles under multiple governors, both Democrats and Republicans.

As LIPA board chairman, he helped to decommission the Shoreham Nuclear Power Station, which never operated, and led the state takeover of the Long Island Lighting Co., or LILCO.

With Celeste Hadrick