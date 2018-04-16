A manufacturer and seller of doors is purchasing its fourth building in Port Washington two years after mulling a move to Pennsylvania, officials said.

L.I.F. Industries Inc., also known as Long Island Fireproof Door Inc., plans to buy 22 Harbor Park Dr. for use as a warehouse and possibly for manufacturing.

The 90,340-square-foot building is near three others on Harbor Park and Industrial Park drives that house the company’s headquarters, factory and another warehouse.

The $14.1 million project will add six jobs over three years to L.I.F.’s local work force of 323. It also has 35 employees in Queens.

“We need the facility for storage, to make deliveries to customers in Manhattan,” L.I.F. CEO and co-owner Vincent Gallo said Thursday night at a meeting of the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency.

The family-owned business supplies doors and door frames to “a large majority of the high-rise buildings in the metro area,” he said.

The IDA granted L.I.F. a reduction in the mortgage recording tax of up to $84,000 on 22 Harbor Park Dr., and froze the property taxes there at their current amount for 10 years, to be followed by increases of 0.73 percent in each of the next five years.

The IDA provided similar incentives to L.I.F. two years ago for the purchase of its third Port Washington building and gave breaks to the other two facilities. Also, New York State provided tax credits and low-cost electricity.

In return, the company promised to add 18 jobs to its local payroll by 2020; it already has added 21.

Gallo said Thursday the earlier incentives led him to scrap his out-of-state expansion plans despite attractive offers.

“New Jersey comes looking for you, Pennsylvania comes looking for you,” he said. “But we are happy with all of the help that we have received."

IDA board member Timothy Williams noted that some of the doors made in Port Washington are sold in Home Depot stores across the country. He also praised L.I.F. for using union labor; many of its employees are represented by the Carpenters’ and Teamsters’ unions.

Records show workers earn, on average, $58,355 per year, excluding medical and retirement benefits.

The company began on Long Island in the early 1930s as Long Island Kalamein Door Co. It was purchased in 1966 by Gallo and his brother Joseph.

Under the Gallos, the company increased its annual sales from $75,000 to more than $120 million. It also sells wooden doors, door frames and architectural finish hardware.

L.I.F.'s products can be found at 7 World Trade Center in Manhattan, Terminal 4 at JFK Airport and Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

IDA executive director Joseph J. Kearney said, “They have already exceeded what they promised to do two years ago . . . This company and companies like it are the lifeblood of Nassau County and of this island.”